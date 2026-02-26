Ray J's Ex-Partner Says He's 'Suicidal' After Domestic Violence Call to His Home

Play video content

Ray J's ex-partner Shila Hasanoff is setting the record straight on the recent domestic violence call to his L.A. area home, saying the rapper didn't lay a hand on her and is now suicidal.

Shila posted an emotional Instagram video talking all about the incident from early Saturday morning, during which police responded to Ray's residence after receiving a "battery domestic violence" call to his address.

TMZ broke the story ... our sources say the 2 parties involved refused to cooperate, leaving the officers with no other option than to close out the job with no arrests.

Now, Shila is shining a spotlight on what happened, saying she wanted to clear up "misinformation" about the whole episode while insisting that Ray has never put hands on her.

She says Ray has been under tremendous strain lately from his ongoing legal battle with the Kardashians, namely Kim and Kris.

Play video content Twitch/rayj

As you know, Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation over his claims in a TMZ documentary that the duo were under a federal racketeering investigation. Ray J later countersued the Kardashians for allegedly breaching a $6 million contract over his infamous sex tape with Kim.

Shila also said the "One Wish" hitmaker is feeling attacked by people and, as a result, it really affects him. She says "that night I was only trying to grab him from jumping off the ledge and I let my emotions get the best of me and I slapped him." She notes she "slapped the dog s--t out of him" and that she now regrets it.

She goes on to say Ray has been staying with her and is suicidal from all of these pressures. We've reached out to Ray J for comment ... so far, no word back.

Ray is no stranger to trouble. In November, he was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, while the two were on a livestream arguing. By the way, Ray has denied ever pointing a gun at Princess Love.