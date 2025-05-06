Alex Murdaugh's Son Buster Marries Fiancée in South Carolina Wedding

Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of disgraced former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, is officially off the market -- tying the knot with his fiancée ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Buster and his longtime fiancée, Brooklyn White, exchanged vows during a ceremony in Beaufort, South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends Saturday.

Notably absent from Buster’s special day were his parents and younger brother. His mother, Maggie was murdered in 2021 ... and his father, Alex, is currently serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole after being convicted in 2023 for the double homicide of Maggie and Buster’s brother, Paul.

We're told Buster opted for a classic white tuxedo jacket with black pants, while Brooklyn wore a traditional white gown featuring a statement bow on the back.

Court records, obtained by TMZ, show the couple applied for a marriage license in South Carolina in April.

The ceremony itself was kept under wraps, with few details being made public given the high-profile nature of the Murdaugh family and the public scrutiny that followed Buster in the years following the tragedy involving his mom and brother.

