First Look at Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh in 'The Murdaugh Murders' Hulu Series

Here's the first look at Jason Clarke in character as Alex Murdaugh on the set of an upcoming Hulu series about some infamous murders.

Jason is starring in "The Murdaugh Murders" alongside Patricia Arquette as Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh.

Hulu's limited series is based off Mandy Matney's investigative reporting on the Murdaugh murder case ... and it's being filmed at Assembly Studios in Atlanta.

The production is supposed to wrap in June and these are the first images from filming ... with Jason walking around with blonde hair, a tie, sunglasses, slacks and an untucked button-down shirt.

Alex, a lawyer from South Carolina, was convicted last year on double murder charges in connection with the deaths of his wife and their son, Paul.

Margaret and Paul's bodies were found in June 2021 on the Murdaughs' property in South Carolina, and the coroner ruled they died from gunshot wounds.

It would be months before Alex was charged with their murders ... and in the meantime, he was accused of hiring a hitman to kill him so another son could cash in on a $10 million insurance policy. He was also hit with fraud and drug charges.