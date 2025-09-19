D4vd Discord Moderator Claims They Didn't Know Celeste Was Underage, Missing

We Didn't Know She Was Underage, or Missing

Someone who says they moderate D4vd's Discord server and Twitch channel is trying to clear up what they knew and didn't know about Celeste Rivas, the missing teenage girl whose chopped-up body was found inside the trunk of D4vd's Tesla.

Check out this message an admin just fired off to members of D4vd's Discord server ... it says they weren't aware of Celeste's true age or that she was a missing person.

For the record ... Celeste's 15th birthday was the day before she was found dead in D4vd's car ... and in April 2024 she was reported missing.

The admin says based on what was shared in D4vd's Twitch streams, and from Celeste's role in the Discord server, they believed Celeste to be around 18 or 19 years old.

Play video content

Celeste, the moderator claims, appeared in two streams ... and we've shown you video from one of them.

It's unclear who the admin is, and what their current relationship is with D4vd ... but the statement says the moderators "had minimal contact with David or his management."

Play video content TMZ.com

Although the message posted on Discord claimed to be written on behalf of Discord and Twitch ... a rep for Twitch tells us told the moderator is not employed by them and the statement was not made on their behalf.