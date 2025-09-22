Celeste Rivas Vigil Draws Crowd of Mourners Demanding Justice

Play video content AP

Friends, family and community members gathered Sunday night in Lake Elsinore, California to honor and mourn Celeste Rivas ... the teen whose dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of a famous singer's car.

As you can see in the video ... people left messages, balloons, lights and candles for the 15-year-old ... who was reported missing prior to her body being discovered in a Tesla connected to D4vd.

We broke the story ... the body was identified as Celeste ... her mom telling us she went missing last year and had a boyfriend named David.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said the body was "severely decomposed" and appeared to have been in the car for an extended period of time before it was found.

Cops were looking into the possibility the teen was killed inside the Hollywood Hills home where the singer was living ... 'cause TMZ learned investigators who searched the home were looking for blood.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ ... LAPD's Scientific Investigation Division took part in the 12-hour search of D4vd's home last week, using luminol to look for trace amounts of blood.

There appear to be several things linking D4vd and Celeste ... matching tattoos, song lyrics and footage showing them together.