D4vd Album With 'Romantic Homicide' Back on Billboard 200 Amid Investigation

The death investigation surrounding D4vd about teenager Celeste Rivas hasn't hurt the singer's career in the slightest ... it's actually contributed to his career zenith!!!

On Monday, the Billboard 200 chart was updated -- highlighted with 21 Pilots single-handedly bringing rock n' roll back to the top -- but thanks to D4v'd's controversially titled smash hit, "Romantic Homicide," his 2023 album, "Petals to Thorns" has reentered the Billboard 200!!!

d4vd earned his biggest streaming day of all-time on Spotify on September 21, with 12.1 million streams. pic.twitter.com/AcmYbIyWQE — chart data (@chartdata) September 22, 2025 @chartdata

In fact, D4vd was calculated to have his biggest day on Spotify yesterday with more than 12 million streams ... over 3 years after "Romantic Homicide" was released.

Amid an investigation into Rivas' death, D4vd shuttered his remaining U.S., European and UK tour dates ... but his streams are reportedly spiking upwards of 64%!!!

The fascination with the cryptic artist is clear ... LAPD is currently searching for answers as to why 15-year-old Celeste's remains were found in a Tesla owned by D4vd as he jetted around on tour.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology and forensic test results to learn more about Celeste's disappearance and death -- but new details have surfaced that show fans have long been convinced D4vd was heavily involved with a minor girl.

