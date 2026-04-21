Tucker Carlson's 'Sorry for Backing Trump' Statement Triggers Congressmen

Rep. Randy Fine says Tucker Carlson's remorse over supporting Donald Trump is of little consequence, dismissing T.C. as mentally sick, but Jacob wasn't buying it.

The Congressman from Florida was reacting to Carlson's mea culpa, saying he felt partly responsible for Trump's 2024 victory. Carlson, who strongly opposes the Iran war, says he misled millions of fans.

Play video content Video: Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Supporting Donald Trump The Tucker Carlson Show

Fine says Carlson has lost credibility in the Republican Party and his influence has waned, but Jacob fired back ... Carlson is still super popular on social, so it's a blow to the GOP.

Fine then cuts things short, giving Jacob a "Hebrew Hammer" as a fabulous parting gift.

Play video content Video: Congressman Maxwell Frost Gives His Thoughts on Tucker Carlson TMZ.com