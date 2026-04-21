Tucker Carlson's 'Sorry for Backing Trump' Statement Triggers Congressmen

Reps Randy Fine & Maxwell Frost Tucker Carlson -- Mentally Sick or Presidential Material?!?
Rep. Randy Fine says Tucker Carlson's remorse over supporting Donald Trump is of little consequence, dismissing T.C. as mentally sick, but Jacob wasn't buying it.
The Congressman from Florida was reacting to Carlson's mea culpa, saying he felt partly responsible for Trump's 2024 victory. Carlson, who strongly opposes the Iran war, says he misled millions of fans.
Fine says Carlson has lost credibility in the Republican Party and his influence has waned, but Jacob fired back ... Carlson is still super popular on social, so it's a blow to the GOP.
Fine then cuts things short, giving Jacob a "Hebrew Hammer" as a fabulous parting gift.
Rep. Maxwell Frost has a different take. The Florida Congressman is happy Carlson's had a change of heart. Then, Charlie says there's buzz Tucker may run for Prez in 2028, and asks Maxwell a question that stops him dead in his tracks. If he could snap his fingers and make Tucker the President instead of Trump, would he do it? You gotta watch!