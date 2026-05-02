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Tucker Carlson's Stolen Nicotine Recovered By Police

Tucker Carlson Stolen Nicotine Shipment Recovered By Cops

By TMZ Staff
Published
main tucker carlson nicotine getty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Getty / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Composite

Tucker Carlson's fans will have no trouble getting their nicotine fix ... because TMZ has learned the massive stolen shipment has been recovered.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... detectives served a search warrant in Vernon, California -- about five miles from Downtown Los Angeles -- where they found a stolen cargo shipment which included Carlson's nicotine pouches.

sub tucker carlson nicotine Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The shipment -- which Carlson's company, ALP, previously said is worth millions -- was recovered along with televisions, shoes, printers, data center cooling equipment, speakers and skin care cosmetics. In total, eight companies were robbed in the brazen theft including Footlocker Medicube Ulta Beauty

We're told a suspect was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property.

sub tucker carlson nicotine pouch getty
Getty

We broke the story ... Carlson's brand, ALP, had a shipment go missing in late February which delayed the rollout of the ALP Drifters line.

The company told us they were working to replace the missing inventory ... and, they offered a $100K reward to anyone who had information which would lead them back to the goods.

tucker carlson nicotine truck stolen tmz wm 2

Initial tracking data indicated the truck went all the way to Kentucky ... but, it appears the goods never actually got that far.

We've reached out to Tucker's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

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