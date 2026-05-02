Tucker Carlson's Stolen Nicotine Recovered By Police

Tucker Carlson's fans will have no trouble getting their nicotine fix ... because TMZ has learned the massive stolen shipment has been recovered.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... detectives served a search warrant in Vernon, California -- about five miles from Downtown Los Angeles -- where they found a stolen cargo shipment which included Carlson's nicotine pouches.

The shipment -- which Carlson's company, ALP, previously said is worth millions -- was recovered along with televisions, shoes, printers, data center cooling equipment, speakers and skin care cosmetics. In total, eight companies were robbed in the brazen theft including Footlocker Medicube Ulta Beauty

We're told a suspect was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property.

We broke the story ... Carlson's brand, ALP, had a shipment go missing in late February which delayed the rollout of the ALP Drifters line.

The company told us they were working to replace the missing inventory ... and, they offered a $100K reward to anyone who had information which would lead them back to the goods.

Initial tracking data indicated the truck went all the way to Kentucky ... but, it appears the goods never actually got that far.