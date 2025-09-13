Canelo Alvarez Says Terence Crawford Fight Could Get Him To Billionaire Status

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez says his superfight with Terence Crawford could officially get him access to the three-comma club!!!

The star boxer sat down with TMZ Sports just days before his highly anticipated matchup with the 41-0 Crawford ... and he explained the money he ultimately rakes in from Saturday night's tilt could formally make him a billionaire.

"Maybe," he told us. "We're getting close."

Canelo is estimated to have earned hundreds of millions of dollars from his 67 total pro fights ... plus a whole lot more from various endorsement deals.

It's not entirely clear how much cash in total he'll grab from the match with Crawford -- nor how much more he needs to reach a billi ... but the head of Riyadh Season and chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, said Thursday Alvarez is guaranteed at least $100 mil for the big fight.

As for if he'll spend any big bucks in Las Vegas if he takes down Crawford at Allegiant Stadium ... he told us it's unlikely -- as a lowkey party with family is currently the only thing on his schedule.

