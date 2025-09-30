Terence Crawford's 'High Rate Of Speed' Triggered Traffic Stop, Cops Say

Cops say Terence Crawford's "high rate of speed" was what sparked his now-viral incident with police officers in Nebraska over the weekend.

According to Omaha Police Department documents TMZ Sports has obtained, Crawford allegedly blew by a cop in his blue, four-door sedan at around 1:27 AM on Sunday.

After Crawford was pulled over, police ended up ordering the boxing star and his passengers out of the vehicle at gunpoint when a firearm was allegedly spotted on the driver's side floorboard.

The docs make no note of the officer's gun draw -- rather, they merely state a traffic stop was conducted and "Crawford was cited and released for reckless driving."

Crawford had been in town for a celebration of his recent victory over Canelo Alvarez. He had just been the center of a massive parade hours earlier.

As you know, after video of the stop went viral ... Omaha mayor John Ewing and police chief Todd Schmaderer announced they were conducting an internal affairs investigation into the matter.

"We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings," Ewing said in a statement. "Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city’s world boxing champion."

"We held a great parade and great event at Heartland of America park. The evening birthday party at Steelhouse, which I and members of my team attended, was a showing of joy and pride. Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended."

"Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha."