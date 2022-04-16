Errol Spence Says he Wants Terence Crawford After He Beats Yordenis Ugas

Play video content TMZSports.com

Errol Spence is putting all his belts on the line Saturday night when he steps in the ring with Yordenis Ugas ... but it's the guy the undefeated boxing star wants next that'll be music to fan's ears -- Terence Crawford!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the champ ahead of his unification bout against 27-4 (12 KOs) Ugas ... his first fight since he had surgery on a retinal tear in his left eye in 2021.

"I'm 100% healthy and 100% ready," Spence tells us.

"My message to anyone doubting, please tune in. Even if you wanna see me lose, please tune in, watch the fight."

But, don't count on that L ... 'cause the 27-0 (21 KOs) boxer says he's taking home the win -- the only question is whether he can turn Ugas' lights out.

"Hopefully I can get the knockout but if I can't, I'll take the victory," Spence says.

"Definitely in the back of my mind to get the knockout"

Spence tells us right after this bout, he's coming for Crawford's WBO welterweight belt -- one of the most highly sought-after fights among boxing fans.

"That's the fight I feel like only makes sense because it would just be one belt left," Spence says.

"That's the next fight I'll be campaigning for."

But first, Spence has to win this weekend.

And, this bout's even more special because it's at AT&T Stadium ... in his home state of Texas. The mayor of Dallas even proclaimed April 16 "Errol 'The Truth' Spence Jr. Day."

"It's dope, man," Spence said, "I've never had my own day in Dallas and just fortunate that it's gonna be on April 16th when I gain another title, too."

It's also just his second bout since his 2019 car crash that nearly took his life ... which we learned wasn't the only crash Errol got into. Spence says he was involved in a second accident (his insurance company is the only one who has successfully dropped Errol).