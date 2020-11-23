Errol Spence Says Ferrari Crash Changed My Life, Realized I'm Not Invincible

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

It's been just over a year since Errol Spence nearly died in a horrific late-night Ferrari crash -- and the boxer is telling TMZ Sports how the incident changed him forever.

"Yeah you look at life kinda different," the 30-year-old, undefeated superstar tells us.

"You find out you're not invincible, for one ... so then you just care for things a lot more, making sure you spend time with your loved ones and things like that."

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019 @jdmiles11

"You never know when you're gonna go. So for me, it's spending time with my loved ones."

As we previously reported, Spence -- one of the best boxers in the world -- wrecked his Ferrari during an Oct. 10 crash that was captured on video.

The fact he survived is nothing short of a miracle -- considering he was ejected from the vehicle on impact and the car was ripped to shreds.

The reigning WBC and IBF welterweight champ not only fully recovered from his injuries, but began training to defend his titles against Danny Garcia on Dec. 5!

Garcia is no tomato can -- he's 36-2 with victories over stars like Zab Judah, Amir Khan, Paulie Malignaggi and more.

So, why rush in against a top opponent instead of taking a warm-up match?

"I didn't wanna ease back into things. I feel like I'm the top guy in the division. I'm the top dog. So, I wanted probably the next best thing which is Danny Garcia."

Spence notes he was supposed to fight Garcia before the crash -- "So, I decided to continue with it and fight him in December."

And, if he wins, Spence already has another opponent in mind ... Canelo Alvarez!

"It'd be an awesome fight at 160 pounds," Spence tells TMZ Sports ... "Especially if we have it at the Cowboys stadium!"

Spence is referring to AT&T Stadium in Dallas -- also known as Jerry World -- and says fighting Canelo in front of 100,000 fans would be one of the biggest events in boxing!

"It definitely can happen."