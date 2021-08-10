Errol Spence Out Of Manny Pacquiao Fight ... After Tearing Retina

Errol Spence Jr. is OUT of his fight against Manny Pacquiao -- the welterweight champ was forced to withdraw from the huge event due to a nasty eye injury.

Of course, the 31-year-old was set to face off with the 42-year-old star on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas ... a fight that's been hyped up for months.

But, fans will have to wait to see Spence and Pacquiao duke it out in the ring ... with WBA welterweight champ Yordenis Ugas -- who was already on the card as a co-feature -- stepping in as a replacement.

Spence found out he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical exam with the Nevada State Athletic Commission ... and flew home to Dallas for surgery.

"I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21," Spence said Tuesday. "I was excited about the fight and the event."

"Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition. I’d like to apologize to everyone," he continued.

"You know I’ll be back as soon back soon. We’ve come back from worse," he said.

Manny sent his well wishes ... saying, "First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr."

"Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage. I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring."