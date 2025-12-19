Shawn Porter Says Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Will Answer 'Fixed Fight' Claims

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former boxing star Shawn Porter says there's good news and bad news for Jake Paul ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua -- The good?? The "fixed fight" chatter will end after Friday. The bad?? It's probably because it'll be a rough night for him.

The 38-year-old champ joined TMZ Sports ahead of the big bout going down in a matter of hours on Netflix ... and he broke down his thoughts on El Gallo taking on the biggest challenge of his life -- an active former heavyweight champ and Olympic gold medalist.

Porter says anyone who actually fights knows Jake's bout against then-58-year-old Mike Tyson wasn't fixed -- the legend was simply old and not in shape. Joshua, on the other hand, is as fit as it gets.

So when the two step between the ropes in Miami ... Porter says this will be the definitive proof the haters will need to shut up -- 'cause Joshua is 36 years old, not retired, a current pugilist who will likely make light work of the former YouTuber.

Worth noting -- Paul's fights are 100% NOT fixed -- and staging bouts is incredibly illegal. Paul and his team have consistently denied ever being involved in such practices ... and have threatened legal action on anyone who claims otherwise.

Porter says there shouldn't be a moment in the eight-round event where AJ is on the ropes getting beat up ... but he would actually appreciate it if Joshua doesn't go for a full knockout out of "respect" for Paul taking on the insane fight.

But Porter did say if Jake does end up getting in a good swing on AJ, ya gotta appreciate it for what it is ... pointing out that Joshua is a bit older now and has been knocked down by heavyweights recently.