David Haye Says Jake Paul Beating Anthony Joshua Would Be Historic Upset

The time for talking is over ... Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are just hours away from stepping into the ring, and former heavyweight champ David Haye, who will be on the mic for Netflix, is providing El Gallo with the blueprint for victory!

TMZ Sports chopped it up with Haye just a few days before the highly anticipated scrap, and we asked him to throw on his analyst cap.

"[Jake] has to try to get the big man tired," Haye told us. "He's got a counter punch and you know, he's got to avoid taking Anthony Joshua's right hand down the pipe. Ask Francis Ngannou about how hard that is. And Francis Ngannou is a big man, [former] UFC champion."

"Jake Paul has a very, very, very tough mission. A mission that I've never seen anyone bridge, bridge the gap. But he's so confident. Every time I hear him speak, he's talking like a man who has already won the fight, and he really believes it. So I'm intrigued as much as anyone."

Of course, Paul was originally scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis before a lawsuit got him tossed from the card. In Tank's place, Jake handpicked AJ, a significantly bigger and more experienced fighter.

To that point, Joshua weighed in at 243.4 (under the 245 lb. limit), while Paul weighed just over 216.

Haye laid out what The Problem Child needs to do. But, what does he expect from AJ?

"He needs to take him out swiftly," he said. "He needs to go out there and show why he won that Olympic gold medal."

"He can't be forced in his work. He needs to, he needs to show the world the difference between World Champion and Jake Paul, who's just kind of coming into the professional game."