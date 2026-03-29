Boxing Star David Benavidez Moving On From Canelo Alvarez, Sorry Fans!

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David Benavidez is getting tired of trying to get in the ring with Canelo Alvarez, telling TMZ Sports he's moving on ... even though the fans want this mega-fight.

The undefeated boxer spoke with Michael Babcock this week and got candid about whether a fight with Alvarez will ever come to fruition.

Remember, Benavidez (31-0) has been calling out the Mexican fighter for a minute ... but nothing has materialized -- and at this point, he's over it.

"I feel like I've moved on, but I don't think the people have moved on, to be honest with you," Benavidez said.

"I always have hope that the fight is going to happen because the fight is too big -- it's too big a fight to leave it on the table."

Benavidez said if Alvarez finally stops ducking him, he'll be ready for the super middleweight star, whose last fight ended in a loss to Terence "Bud" Crawford in September 2025.

"I'm 100% ready for whenever the opportunity comes," Benavidez said, "and hopefully Canelo wanna get that fight because this fight is not for us. This is for the fans at the end of the day, and we need to give the fans of boxing what they need."

Benavidez's push hasn’t gone unnoticed ... he even said Alvarez rejected a $150 million fight offer during his appearance on N3on's live stream.