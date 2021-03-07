Boxing Star David Benavidez's Gunning For Canelo Alvarez Fight, 'I'll Knock Him Out!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

“I’ll knock [Canelo] out! I'll stop him! It takes a lot of balls to say that but the reason why I'm saying that is because I really fully, truly believe I'm the one that can beat and stop Canelo.”

That's 24-year-old rising boxing star David Benavidez verbally taking on the #1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, megastar Canelo Alvarez.

TMZ Sports talked to Benavidez -- who's taking on Ronald Ellis on March 13 on Showtime -- about his boxing hit list ... and DB's going big game hunting.

"The dream scenario is fight with [Jermall] Charlo right after and then Caleb Plant and then Canelo. That's the dream scenario but the reality of making that happen, is very hard."

30-year-old Canelo is 55-1-2 ... and obviously has far more experience. But, Benavidez -- who's almost 6'2" (big for the 168 lb. division) -- is a badass in the ring ... and has never lost a professional fight (23-0, 20 KO's).

That's why he's anything but shook about the prospect of stepping in the squared circle with Alvarez.

"The top people [Canelo's] fought, they just look like they're scared of him and they just respect him too much, but me, I feel like I'm a young, hungry lion! I need that fight because I wanna show the fans how good I really am."

And, Benavidez says Canelo can try and duck him ... but sooner or later, this thing's goin' down -- like it or not.

"He's gonna try avoid me as long as possible, but I feel like at the end of the day, this fight is gonna be demanded," Benavidez says.