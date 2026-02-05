GloRilla's Sister Claims the Rapper Won't Help Provide for Their Family

Play video content TMZ.com

GloRilla's made a point of showing off how she's provided for her family over the years ... but her sister, Scar Face Woods, is calling her out, telling us the rapper's left her loved ones high and dry!

Scar Face joined us on "TMZ Live" and spoke her mind about what she calls GloRilla's unwillingness to help out the family she struggled with before her rise to stardom. The rapper's shown off flashy gifts she's bought for her parents in the past -- like a Jaguar for her retiring dad last year ... which Scar disputes ever happened!

Scar Face told us GloRilla -- born Gloria Woods -- has an obligation to break off a chunk of change for her family every now and then ... but Scar says Glo's focused on paying the way for a few of her close friends, while their mom busts her butt working at FedEx -- even after Glo's claimed she helped her parents retire.

Watch the clip ... when we asked Scar Face for a dollar amount to fix things up between the rapper and her loved ones, she listed a much lower figure than expected ... which, to a millionaire like GloRilla, wouldn't likely break the bank.

ICYMI ... Scar Face went off on GloRilla on Facebook Wednesday challenging her sis for not taking care of the fam ... Scar claimed she recently had to cover $1,800 of their mother's rent herself.

Glorilla seemed to respond to the accusations by posting screenshots Wednesday of a text conversation with someone who appeared to be her mother on her Instagram Story ... including "When I become a millionaire, I GOT YOU!!! Meanwhile I’ll prayerfully keep you in God’s hands continually."

Scar Face reposted the screenshot on Instagram and questioned whether the texts are legit ... given how neither a time nor date were shown in the photo.