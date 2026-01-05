A$AP Rocky Finally Releasing 'Don't Be Dumb' Album Later This Month

A$AP Rocky is kicking off 2026 with a bang -- with the pending release of his first album in eight years!!!

On Monday, Rocky confirmed his long-awaited "Don't Be Dumb" album would drop on Jan. 16 ... the same album he was supposed to drop before 3 kids, 2 criminal trials, and 1 romance with Rihanna entered the picture!!!

Play video content OCTOBER 2023 TMZ.com

Remember our viral interview where he was giving us the "runaround" while discussing the album finishing touches? That was over 2 years ago!!!

For his first trick, the Harlem rapper co-directed "Punk Rocky" alongside filmmakers Folkert Verdoorn and Simon Becks ... recruiting the talents of Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast to all star in the video!!!

The video looks straight outta the Edward Scissorhands' universe, and Rocky stars as himself and one of his alter-egos, a character named "GR1M" in the zany clip.

In one scene, Rocky also captures himself shooting a gun in the middle of the street, but unlike his winning case against ex-friend, A$AP Relli, he won't be seeing a courtroom for pulling the trigger.

