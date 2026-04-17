Tory Lanez Sues For $100 Million Over Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez is suing over a prison stabbing that put him in the hospital ... and he's seeking a whopping $100 million in damages.

The rapper just filed suit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, plus the warden and 50 corrections officers at California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi, where he was stabbed.

Play video content Video: Tory Lanez Soaked in Blood During Brutal Stabbing TMZ.com

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Tory says he was stabbed 16 times by a fellow inmate wielding a shank in May 2025 and suffered permanent scarring to his face and two collapsed lungs.

Tory claims he was attacked by Santino Casio ... and he says the prison screwed up by housing them together. He says Casio has a "violent history" who should never have been locked up near him due to his celebrity status, which he says makes him a target.

In the docs, Tory claims the warden, Danny Samuel, violated CDCR protocols by housing him with Casio.

Tory alleges prison staff were MIA during the stabbing ... and he says it's not clear why their response was delayed. He claims the prison showed "deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence" ... and says prison guards failed to adequately protect him.

What's more, Tory claims that while he was recovering in the hospital, his original song books containing unpublished lyrics were seized ... as were notes with his attorney. Tory says the lyrics have "substantial commercial value."

Tory is suing for $100 million in damages ... including $1 million per stab wound and $10 million for facial scarring. He also wants his original songbooks returned.