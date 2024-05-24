Trae Tha Truth, Relief Gang Work Overtime on Houston Storm Recovery

Certain areas in Houston are still reeling from the May 16 storm that toppled homes, and that's keeping Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang on the move -- without much sleep -- for days.

Trae tells TMZ Hip Hop he and the crew have managed to deliver over 1,000 meals to families, along with cutting fallen tree branches and removing debris ... but there's still much to be done.

The Houston rapper notes some people in low-income areas are still without power nearly 10 days later and others have resorted to sleeping in cars and checking in to hotels.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The storm, now categorized as a derecho, brought 100 mph winds, thunderstorms, and damages estimated to cost the city $5-7 billion dollars!!!

A strong and long-lasting band of storms, called a derecho, brought tornadoes and destructive winds to Houston on May 16.



Power outages were widespread enough to be noticeable in these nighttime satellite images by the @nasa-@noaa Suomi NPP. https://t.co/pSwOzEIqLX pic.twitter.com/0bKZewSewQ — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) May 23, 2024 @NASAEarth

Trae's been boots on the ground since the first raindrop, and doesn't think much money is required but started a GoFundMe for donations, shoes, toiletries and other supplies.

He admits he and the people of H-Town are used to hearing tornado warnings, but says they're still gearing up for the long summer ahead.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a particularly nasty hurricane season for Texas with upwards of 25 tropical storms -- and Trae's predicting, and planning for, at least 4 of them becoming major hurricanes.

Trae's putting his music career on the back burner to help Houston get right.

His rowdy "Rock Out" collab with A$AP Ferg dropped today to kickstart his rap festival album "Crowd Control."