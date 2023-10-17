Halle Bailey Photos in Hoodie Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Bailey is doing little to dispel persistent rumors she's pregnant with her first child ... because if that bump is what everyone thinks it is, she's no longer trying to hide it.

The 'Little Mermaid' star was out in Santa Monica, rocking very casual and very baggy clothing -- sweatpants and a hoodie -- and yet all eyes were focused on her midsection.

Halle was joined by rapper boyfriend, DDG, during the Sunday outing, and the couple looked pretty happy about something -- and most of their fans think they know what that something is.

HB did have a bandage on her arm near her elbow, indicating a possible blood draw. If she's preggo, giving blood is something that's done regularly for all sorts of tests.

It looks like DDG also gave blood too, for some reason, because he had a bandage on his left arm.

Halle first sparked pregnancy rumors last month at the MTV Video Music Awards ... when she wore a large, flowing orange dress onstage to present an award.

She also reportedly remained cautious backstage, greeting celebs with handshakes instead of hugs.

Add it all up and it seems like Halle and DDG are starting a family -- but, to be fair, they haven't confirmed anything. Not yet.