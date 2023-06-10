Snoop Dogg's Snoop DeVille Resurfaces At Popular Texas Cadillac Dealership

Snoop Dogg's once favorite car -- his '66 Cadillac DeVille lowrider -- has a new owner and home ... as a permanent fixture inside a brand-spanking-new dealership in Texas!!!

The classic Snoop DeVille now resides at Cadillac of Arlington ... which we're told just had a huge party to celebrate its grand opening.

The car's previous owner, Christian Bonilla, tells TMZ Hip Hop he recently brokered a deal with the family-owned dealership group, which has been around since 1935 ... and is headquartered in the DFW area.

Snoop was rich rollin' and winning contests in the whip for years ... until the engine gave out. The car was also famously featured in 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P. Remix" video amid the "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" era.