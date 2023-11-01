Celine Dion Makes First Appearance in 3 1/2 Years at Las Vegas Hockey Game

Play video content Montreal Canadiens

Celine Dion made an appearance Monday in Vegas ... and the images are remarkable, given what she's been going through.

Celine hit up a hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena between the Vegas Golden Knights and her hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Although her team lost, everyone was in good spirits in the locker room afterward as Celine chatted up the team and seemed in great spirits.

As you know, she's been struggling with stiff-person syndrome, an extremely painful neurological disorder that triggers sometimes unbearable muscle spasms.

The video and photos are kind of astonishing ... there have been no photos of the singer for 3 1/2 years. She hasn't performed and has released almost all of her staff as she deals with her illness.

Celine's sons, René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy were with her, and posed with a couple players.

