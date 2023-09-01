Celine Dion is Doing Everything to Fight Incurable Neurological Disorder

Celine Dion is putting all her effort into beating her rare neurological disease ... but there's very little that can be done to ease her pain, according to her sister.

Claudette Dion sat down for a recent interview with HELLO! Canada to give an update on Celine's condition after she was diagnosed with the incurable illness -- Stiff-Person Syndrome -- last year.

Claudette said Celine is strong and "doing everything to recover," but the disease is a mystery to doctors and can feel excruciating to anyone suffering from it.

“There are spasms — they’re impossible to control," Claudette explained, adding, "You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles.”

Claudette admitted “there’s little we can do to support" Celine and "to alleviate her pain,” but they're crossing their fingers medical researchers "find a remedy for this awful illness.”

Celine announced she was stricken with the disease in a December 2022 video message. The Grammy-winning singer said she had been struggling with health issues for years, forcing her to cancel a bunch of her 2023 concert dates.