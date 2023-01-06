Celine Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone Over Greatest Singers List Snub

Play video content TMZ.com

Celine Dion's biggest fans are loudly going to bat for her with the Rolling Stone honchos who had the nerve to leave her off its 200 greatest singers list.

This protest is going down Friday outside the magazine's HQ in New York City ... with Celine fans coming out in droves, armed with picket signs and some not-so-intimidating chants.

Celine's supporters are yelling "Rolling Stone is stoned" ... as they bash the outlet for snubbing the Canadian singer from its refreshed 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

Julie Snyder, a TV personality from Montreal, is leading the demonstration and told our photog what protestors are demanding -- they want Celine recognized, AND an apology from RS.

The outlet is taking notice ... Rolling Stone editor Steven Pearl came outside to talk to the protestors, listening to their issues and clueing them in on how the list was formed.

