Celine Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone Over Greatest Singers List Snub

CELINE DION FANS Take it to ROLLING STONE!!! Protest Singer's List Snub

1/6/2023 12:58 PM PT
WE DEMAND A RECOUNT!!!
Celine Dion's biggest fans are loudly going to bat for her with the Rolling Stone honchos who had the nerve to leave her off its 200 greatest singers list.

This protest is going down Friday outside the magazine's HQ in New York City ... with Celine fans coming out in droves, armed with picket signs and some not-so-intimidating chants.

Celine's supporters are yelling "Rolling Stone is stoned" ... as they bash the outlet for snubbing the Canadian singer from its refreshed 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

TEAM DECISION

Julie Snyder, a TV personality from Montreal, is leading the demonstration and told our photog what protestors are demanding -- they want Celine recognized, AND an apology from RS.

Celine & Julie

The outlet is taking notice ... Rolling Stone editor Steven Pearl came outside to talk to the protestors, listening to their issues and clueing them in on how the list was formed.

CELINE CANCELLED

Celine's fans even broke out into song, but uhhh ... something tells us they're not making the cut either.

