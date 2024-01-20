Prince Harry Remembers Late Mom Princess Diana at Aviation Awards

Prince Harry gave a shout-out to his late mother Princess Diana Friday night as he accepted an award in LA for his time in the British Army as a copilot and gunner.

The Duke of Sussex strolled out on stage at the "Living Legends of Aviation" event in the Beverly Hills Hilton to receive the honor from actor John Travolta, who draped a medallion necklace around Harry's neck. As you may have heard, Harry spent 10 years in the British military, ascending to the rank of Captain.

During his acceptance speech, Harry traveled back in time to Travolta's 1985 meeting with Diana at a White House dinner attended by then-President Ronald Reagan.

Harry said, “I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us,” referring to Travolta.

Recalling the moment, Travolta responded, “Now I see you again under a new circumstance, on a new stage.”

Harry replied, "The only thing left to do is… not dance together but fly together," a clear reference to Travolta also being a pilot.

The two then exited the stage, presumably to make plans to go flying together.