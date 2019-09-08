NFL's Jermaine Whitehead Gears Up for New Season With $75k Pendant
9/8/2019 12:20 AM PT
OBJ and Olivier Vernon ain't the only shiny new pieces on the Browns this season ... 'cause safety Jermaine Whitehead just copped a new diamond pedant -- worth $75k!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... the ex-Auburn star is adding to his growing jewelry collection ... copping a Roman Numeral "II" pendant from Luxe Jewelers in ATL in honor of his favorite number ('cause he's the 2nd son in his family).
We're told the piece is made of 7 carat VVS diamonds and 18k gold and features the years he played ball in high school, college and the NFL on the back.
Of course, Whitehead also had a massive jewelry haul earlier this year ... which added up to $79k, so the dude is clearly a fan of shiny things.
Cleveland fans are probably hoping the next batch of ice coming his way is a Super Bowl ring.
