NFL's Jermaine Whitehead Drops $79k on Icy Diamond Chain Haul

NFL's Jermaine Whitehead Icy Diamond Chain Haul Worth $79k!!!

Cleveland's already cold as hell ... and Jermaine Whitehead ain't helping, 'cause the Browns safety just dropped a big chunk of dough on some new ICE ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The ex-Auburn Tigers star is staying busy in the off-season ... adding 3 shiny new additions to his jewelry collection.

We're told JW hit up Luxe Jewelers in ATL for the job ... and this is all he copped --

Smaller tennis chain 10kt gold 19.50ct diamond -- $20k

Bigger tennis chain 10kt gold 30.00ct Diamonds -- $47k

Pendant 14kt 4.90ct round and Baguette Diamonds -- $12k

Add all that up ... and you got a $79,000 haul!!!

We're told each piece is one-of-a-kind specifically made for Whitehead ... and he LOVES the end product.

Get that ice, young man!!!