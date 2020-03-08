Vanessa Bryant Snaps Photo of Natalia in Front Kobe & Gianna Mural

Of all the murals dedicated to Kobe Bryant and Gianna, Vanessa Bryant seems to have found one she adores ... 'cause she just snapped a pic of her oldest daughter in front of it.

Vanessa posted a sweet tribute Sunday to her late husband and daughter, showing off 17-year-old Natalia in front of a gorgeous piece of art depicting Kobe and Gigi. Natalia is beaming in a beautiful dress -- apparently, her high school winter formal is upon us.

VB captioned the post, "💖 my babies. Natalia. #winterformal." The artwork behind Natalia is stunning -- it shows Kobe kissing Gigi on the head with a halo above. They're both drawn in with black and white against a sky blue backdrop. Looks to be in a public space too.

We did a little digging and weren't able to locate this specific mural among the many that have popped up over the past two months since Kobe and G's tragic deaths.