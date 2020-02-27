Kobe Bryant's Big Sister Gets Tribute Tattoo for Kobe and Gianna
Kobe Bryant's Sister Tribute Tattoo ... for Kobe and Gianna
2/27/2020 6:06 AM PT
Kobe Bryant's big sister just got a permanent tribute to Kobe and Gianna -- a brand new tattoo with their numbers encircled by a Black Mamba snake.
Sharia Bryant Washington -- the oldest of the Bryant siblings -- hit up tattoo artist Peter Barrios for the work ... and it turned out pretty great.
You can see the numbers 2 and 24 (worn by Gianna and Kobe, respectfully) -- with the Black Mamba snake in the shape of the infinity symbol.
In other words ... Gianna and Kobe forever.
In the past few weeks, a bunch of people who knew Kobe and Gianna have opted for tats -- everyone from LeBron James and Anthony Davis to J.R. Smith and Shareef O'Neal.
Odell Beckham and rapper The Game also got Kobe-inspired body art.
Lamar Odom, who was extremely close with Kobe, told us he's strongly considering a Kobe tat and will likely get one soon.
It's been more than a month since Kobe, Gianna and 7 others passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Ca.
As we previously reported, Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the doomed chopper essentially blaming the pilot for the crash.
54 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.