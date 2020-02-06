Anthony Davis' Kobe Bryant Tattoo Tribute Revealed

Anthony Davis Kobe Tribute Tattoo Revealed

2/6/2020 12:49 PM PT
Breaking News

Anthony Davis' tribute tattoo to Kobe Bryant was revealed this week ... and you can see in a new detailed photograph of the artwork, the piece is pretty amazing.

Remember, just days after Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, tragically passed in a helicopter crash ... both AD and LeBron James went under the needle for Kobe-inspired ink.

LeBron revealed his tat before the Lakers' game last Friday ... showing off artwork that featured a black mamba, Kobe's numbers, two roses and a "Mamba 4 Life" inscription.

But Davis hadn't publicly released his art until just this week ... when his tattoo artist showed off the piece on social media.

The ink is beautiful ... featuring a black mamba circled around Bryant's famous brand logo.

The artist, Vanessa Aurelia, said of it, "Thank you @antdavis23 for letting me do this piece for you! It was an honor, and thanks for making my job easy."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video