Anthony Davis' Kobe Bryant Tattoo Tribute Revealed
2/6/2020 12:49 PM PT
Anthony Davis' tribute tattoo to Kobe Bryant was revealed this week ... and you can see in a new detailed photograph of the artwork, the piece is pretty amazing.
Remember, just days after Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, tragically passed in a helicopter crash ... both AD and LeBron James went under the needle for Kobe-inspired ink.
LeBron revealed his tat before the Lakers' game last Friday ... showing off artwork that featured a black mamba, Kobe's numbers, two roses and a "Mamba 4 Life" inscription.
But Davis hadn't publicly released his art until just this week ... when his tattoo artist showed off the piece on social media.
The ink is beautiful ... featuring a black mamba circled around Bryant's famous brand logo.
The artist, Vanessa Aurelia, said of it, "Thank you @antdavis23 for letting me do this piece for you! It was an honor, and thanks for making my job easy."
