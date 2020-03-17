Sport Bettors Still Gambling Through Coronavirus, Check the Weather

Exclusive TMZ Composite

The sun will come out ... and when it does someone's gonna make bank!!! Bettors benched by coronavirus shutting down sports are turning their eyes and wallets to the weather.

Bovada -- one of the country's leading online sportsbooks -- tells TMZ ... since pro sporting events, games and seasons have been canceled or postponed -- their customers are laying wagers on the site's "Weather Betting" channel. It's way less complicated than typical sports bets ... which may be a good or bad thing.

The vast majority of Bovada's weather bets are simply about the temperature in a particular U.S. city. For instance, will it be over or under a certain degree on an upcoming day. In L.A., the line is set at 61 degrees for March 18. The odds for over or under that temp are equal ... if you lay down $120 and you're on the correct side of the thermometer, you'll win $100.

Long story short, there's no favorite or underdog -- ya just gotta guess right! Now, we're not saying you're a degenerate gambler if you're wagering money on Friday's weather in Billings, Montana, but ... y'know.