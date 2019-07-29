Second Democratic Debate Odds Favor Kamala Harris Winning Everything

Exclusive TMZ

Kamala Harris stands to win big during the second Democratic debate this week -- at least in the eyes of pro bookies who have her winning several key battles ... including owning Joe Biden.

The prop bets are set for Tuesday and Wednesday's debates, and according to cyber-gambling site SportsBetting.Ag ... folks are anticipating Senator Harris getting a lot of the spotlight, especially in comparison to the ex-Veep.

Kamala is expected to get the most speaking time on Wednesday (when she and Biden will share the stage) at 3/2 odds, compared to Biden's 2/1 odds. That means a $100 wager on Harris would pay out $150, whereas $100 for Biden would pay $200.

SportsBetting also predicts Kamala will get tweeted about the most, but only slightly over Biden at 2/3 against Biden's 11/10. Ditto for whether she calls Biden out by name -- bettors predict she WON'T at the same exact odds.

Considering Kamala called Joe out during the first round, and got a ton of attention for doing so ... we'd guess she dips back into that well again.

Other interesting bets -- whether Biden will get handsy with Kamala, Kirsten Gillibrand or Tulsi Gabbard onstage ... folks think he'll keep his hands to himself at 1/10. But, if he does touch 'em, it pays out 5/1. Beto's also expected to speak Spanish again, but a second microphone malfunction is not in the stars, according to oddsmakers.