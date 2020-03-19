Todd Gurley Cut By Rams ... Less Than 2 Years After Signing Mega Contract

Breaking News

Todd Gurley's run in Los Angeles was just cut short ... the Rams announced they're releasing the former All-Pro -- less than 2 years after making him the NFL's highest-paid RB EVER.

The team made the roster move official Thursday ... and while it's shocking considering his massive contract -- it ain't exactly surprising, considering his actual play on the field.

Gurley has been a shell of himself almost since the day he signed his 4-year, $60 MILLION deal in July 2018 ... with things getting so lousy, L.A. media grew obsessed with talking about a knee injury he insisted didn't exist.

Todd had his worst season as a pro last year ... rushing for just 857 yards -- and gave away a lot of playing time to backup Malcolm Brown, who usually found more success than TG on the field.

The Rams were reportedly trying to trade Gurley the past few weeks ... but couldn't find a dance partner -- mostly because of the dude's enormous contract.

The Rams will have to eat MILLIONS of dollars on their cap to cut the tailback ... which probably says all you need to know about what they think of Gurley's future.