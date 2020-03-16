DeAndre Hopkins Traded To AZ For David Johnson, What Is Bill O'Brien Doing?!

DeAndre Hopkins Traded To Cards For David Johnson ... What Is Bill O'Brien Doing?!?!

3/16/2020 11:01 AM PT
Breaking News
TMZ.com

The best receiver in the NFL was just traded ... for a 28-year-old running back!?!?

Yup, that just happened ... DeAndre Hopkins was sent packing from the Texans to the Cardinals for David Johnson -- and it's got everybody wondering, WHAT THE HELL IS BILL O'BRIEN DOING?!

The stud receiver -- a 27-year-old, 3-time All-Pro who was on a VERY team friendly deal -- was traded along with a 4th-round pick just minutes into the league's legal tampering window Monday.

And, in return, O'Brien's Texans reportedly received Johnson, a 2nd-rounder this year and a fourth-rounder next year ... and the move is being universally panned on social media.

As for why ... if you're unfamiliar, Johnson has just 1,308 rushing yards in the last 3 seasons combined -- and was benched last year in Arizona in favor of Kenyan Drake.

Hopkins, meanwhile, has recorded at least 96 catches and 1,165 receiving yards in each of the past 3 years.

Yeah, not a great look for the Texans!!

Also, you'l recall ... O'Brien was the architect behind the trades that cost the Texans two first-round picks (in the Laremy Tunsil swap), and JaDeveon Clowney this past season.

YIKES!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later