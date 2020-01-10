Bill O'Brien Went Ballistic On Heckler During Broncos Game, 'Motherf***er!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"Screw you, motherf**ker! You suck, too! Hey! You suck too, motherf**ker!!!"

That's Texans head coach Bill O'Brien going absolutely ballistic on a heckler during the Broncos game earlier this season ... and the EPIC rant was all caught on video!!!

Houston fans were pretty pissed off at their team during their Dec. 8 game -- when the Texans were down 31-3 at half -- and one fan decided to let O'Brien hear it in the team's tunnel.

As the coach was on his way back to the locker room with star quarterback Deshaun Watson -- you can hear a man clearly yell "YOU SUCK!" at the guys.

That's when 50-year-old Billy O went OFF ... turning toward the fan and unleashing a tirade for the ages!!!

"You suck, too!" O'Brien screamed. "F**k you!"

You can see in the video, star receiver DeAndre Hopkins tried to break up the scene ... but that didn't stop O'Brien from firing at the heckler, "Go the f**k home, motherf**ker!"

Clearly, there are much happier times in Houston these days ... since that blowup loss -- the Texans have gone 3-1, including a massive playoff win over Buffalo last weekend.

And, of course, the team is now just two wins away from its first-EVER Super Bowl appearance.