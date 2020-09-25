Patrick Mahomes Worth More Than $1 BILLION, NFL Coach Says

Breaking News

Patrick Mahomes is SEVERELY underpaid despite signing a $500 million contract ... so says a Baltimore Ravens coach -- who claims the Chiefs star is actually worth over $1 BILLION!!!

Don "Wink" Martindale -- the Ravens' defensive coordinator -- told media members Friday if the Chiefs had paid Pat $1 bil he still wouldn't think that's enough for the star QB.

"I know he's got $450 million or whatever it is," Martindale said, "but they could have paid him a billion and I'd still think he's underpaid."

Martindale didn't appear to be just blowing smoke at his Monday night opponent either ... the 57-year-old veteran coach GUSHED over the K.C. player for several minutes.

Wink told reporters he's astounded by Mahomes' arm, legs -- and his ability to set up protections in the face of defenses' blitzes.

"It seems like anytime anybody pressures him," Wink said, "he always has them in the right protection and you're just running into a wall."

Clearly, the Chiefs feel the same way ... 'cause they gave him a 10-year, $503 MILLION contract back in July.

And, it seems K.C. brass has NO problems with that so far ... Patrick's got the Chiefs off to a 2-0 start and he's already thrown for 513 yards, 5 TDs and no interceptions.