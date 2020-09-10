Patrick Mahomes' Resume Already Enough For Hall Of Fame Berth, Ex-Teammate Says

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

If Patrick Mahomes retired today, he WOULD get in the Hall of Fame ... so says his former teammate Spencer Ware, who tells TMZ Sports the QB's resume is already that damn good!

"He'll definitely get in there," Ware says.

The debate has been raging ever since the K.C. Chiefs superstar won his first ring last February ... with many saying the SB win over the 49ers punched his ticket to Canton.

Ware is firmly on the side that thinks Mahomes is already worthy ... telling us with an MVP award, a Super Bowl title AND other records -- Mahomes would get his vote.

Now, Ware IS a little biased ... the NFL RB has been Mahomes' teammate the past 3 seasons -- but he insists Pat's Super Bowl victory gave the QB enough to get the HOF nod already.

As for what's in store for Mahomes considering he's NOWHERE NEAR done yet ... Ware says he's envisioning AT LEAST 2 more rings for the Chiefs star in the next few years!