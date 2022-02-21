Patrick Mahomes Throws Extravagant Bash For Daughter's 1st Birthday

2/21/2022 9:14 AM PT

Patrick Mahomes ... elite QB AND elite party thrower?!?

The NFL superstar proved over the weekend that he can really do it all ... helping put on a party for his daughter's first birthday that was extravagant!!

Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared pics and videos from the bash on Sunday -- and you can see, it was incredible.

Baby Sterling Skye got tons of pink and yellow balloons, a bunch of butterfly decorations, and so, so much more.

BIRTHDAY BUTTERFLIES
@brittanylynne / Instagram

There was a cotton candy station, a ball pit, cake -- and a grip of other touches that highlighted Sterling's first big day.

Patrick also celebrated the occasion with a mushy post on his Instagram, writing, "My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!"

Brittany added in a post of her own, "My Ster Girl is ONE! I can’t believe it🥺💕 YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!!"

"Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld"

The turnout for the party looked great as friends and family of the Chiefs quarterback shared laughs and smiles throughout the day.

Happy birthday, indeed!

