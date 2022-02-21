Patrick Mahomes Throws Extravagant Bash For Daughter's 1st Birthday

Patrick Mahomes ... elite QB AND elite party thrower?!?

The NFL superstar proved over the weekend that he can really do it all ... helping put on a party for his daughter's first birthday that was extravagant!!

Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared pics and videos from the bash on Sunday -- and you can see, it was incredible.

Baby Sterling Skye got tons of pink and yellow balloons, a bunch of butterfly decorations, and so, so much more.

Play video content @brittanylynne / Instagram

There was a cotton candy station, a ball pit, cake -- and a grip of other touches that highlighted Sterling's first big day.

Patrick also celebrated the occasion with a mushy post on his Instagram, writing, "My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!"

Brittany added in a post of her own, "My Ster Girl is ONE! I can’t believe it🥺💕 YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!!"

"Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld"

The turnout for the party looked great as friends and family of the Chiefs quarterback shared laughs and smiles throughout the day.