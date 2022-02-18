Patrick Mahomes Did Not Ask Brittany Matthews, Jackson To Avoid Attending Games

Report Of Britt, Bro Being Banned At Games Is Bogus

No, Patrick Mahomes did NOT just ban his fiancée and own brother from attending his games next season ... 'cause TMZ Sports is told a report saying so is a load of crap.

A wild rumor started making rounds on social media Friday ... claiming the Super Bowl champ sat Brittany Matthews and Jackson down after the season and asked them to avoid Chiefs games as a result of all the "distractions" the duo has caused over the years.

Of course, Matthews and Jackson have been polarizing figures -- Britt's passionate cheering and champagne-spraying ... and Mahomes' TikTok dances and water-pouring incidents have drawn a ton of criticism.

But, our sources tell us the convo simply never happened ... and Patrick can't wait to have his loved ones cheering him on in 2022.

Mahomes was forced to defend Brittany from the Twitter trolls recently ... calling haters "weird" for constantly bashing his wife-to-be.

Matthews has turned all the hate she's gotten into a positive ... by selling "Team Brittany" shirts, with part of the proceeds going to charity.