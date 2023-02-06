NFL's Quinnen Williams, Wife Announce Pregnancy With Kim & Kanye-Style Video

NY Jets star Quinnen Williams and his wife just announced they're expecting a baby (!!), and they channeled Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when making the big announcement, posting a video reminiscent of the former couple's infamous music video "Bound 2"!

The All-Pro DT and his wife Maranda broke the news Monday on Instagram they're expecting a baby girl on Monday.

The Williams' have Ye's song playing in the background while the two are holding hands and kissing in a canyon.

Look familiar? Of course, it does!!

In the "Bound 2" music video, Kanye is all over then-fiancée Kim Kardashian while riding a motorbike in front of landscapes ... including canyons.

"May God grant us a healthy baby," Maranda said in the caption, "and always protect our princess. 💓"

Williams met Maranda at the University of Alabama where he became a CFP Champion in 2017, a unanimous All-American, and First-Team All-SEC.

Two years after the defensive tackle went 3rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, the two got married.

"I’m so happy that I found my true love, my partner in crime, my heart and soul, MY WHY," Williams said, "She is a blessing from above."