Meghan Markle Signs New Podcast Deal After Calling It Quits With Spotify

Less than a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called it quits on their $20M Spotify deal ... she herself is giving it another go in the podcast game.

The Duchess of Sussex has inked a deal with Lemonada Media -- the company behind "Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus" -- for a new, untitled podcast series.

That's not all ... MM's "Archetypes" is actually coming with her to her new podcast home -- Lemonada will be distributing her old pod to all other networks for access to a broader audience, in addition to her forthcoming show.

Meghan gushes about the partnership ... saying she's proud to continue her love for podcasting and adding, "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

She continued, "Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

On their end, Lemonada's CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer says their beyond honored Meghan has trusted them to help democratize access to "Archetypes." They also mention they're blown away by her collaborative spirit, clear vision, and a deep desire to build compassion and community through this work.

You'll recall ... in June 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (citing their production company, Archewell Audio) and Spotify said in a joint statement they "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

There were varying reports as to the exact reason behind the partnership's end -- some said M&H failed to generate enough content for Spotify to payout their $20M payday.

Meanwhile, MM's talent agency WME said the reason was 'cause she was busy cranking out more podcasts for her "Archetypes" fans on a different platform -- the latter explanation now seems to be taking shape.

Meg launched "Archetypes" in 2020 after reportedly signing a multi-year deal with Spotify to produce the show in audio form.

