Kanye West Spent $7 Million On Super Bowl Commercial Spot | The TMZ Podcast

The power couple kept things going at the post-game after party, where Travis serenaded Taylor by singing her song, "You Belong With Me", to her. 🥹

Former President Donald Trump posted on social media saying he's to thank for Taylor Swift making more money off her music. President Joe Biden also posted to social media, trolling MAGA supporters poking fun at conspiracy theories.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reunited in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend amid dating rumors. 👀

Kanye West blew $7 million on a Super Bowl ad spot, but $0 on production for the commercial, filming himself with his phone advertising a Yeezy sale.

Plus, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all photos.

Subscribe to The TMZ Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!