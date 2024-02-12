Kanye West Spent $7 Million On Super Bowl Commercial Spot | The TMZ Podcast
2/12/2024 9:03 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
The Kansas City Chiefs took home the win at this year's Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, and all eyes were on Taylor Swift as she planted a big kiss on boyfriend Travis Kelce during the on-field celebration!
The power couple kept things going at the post-game after party, where Travis serenaded Taylor by singing her song, "You Belong With Me", to her. 🥹
Former President Donald Trump posted on social media saying he's to thank for Taylor Swift making more money off her music. President Joe Biden also posted to social media, trolling MAGA supporters poking fun at conspiracy theories.
Usher brought out various special guests for his exciting halftime show performance, including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and more!
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reunited in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend amid dating rumors. 👀
Kanye West blew $7 million on a Super Bowl ad spot, but $0 on production for the commercial, filming himself with his phone advertising a Yeezy sale.
Plus, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all photos.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Melanie Miller