Kanye's 'Vultures' Listening Party, Celebs Get Major Paydays for Super Bowl Ads | The TMZ Podcast

Although Kanye West's 'Vultures' didn't drop at midnight like everyone thought it would, he still held an album listening party ... and the live stream event was abruptly cut off after he mentioned "antisemite" in one of his lyrics ... 😬

In Super Bowl LVIII news ... the food options inside this weekend's million-dollar price tag suites were revealed and celebrities are raking it in with heavy paydays for Super Bowl ad appearances, with Ben Affleck pulling in $10 million for his 'Dunkin Donuts' spot!

Kaskade will replace Tiësto in the DJ booth on Super Bowl Sunday, after he suddenly canceled due to a family emergency.

Plus, Larry David's "attack" on Elmo during his 'Today' show appearance upset actor Wil Wheaton, who said it triggered old traumas.

