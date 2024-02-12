Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Remove Each Other From Social Media, Spark Breakup Rumors

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to be headed toward Splitsville ... all signs are pointing toward a breakup after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram over the weekend.

The couple also removed all pictures of each other on the social media app ... indicating they're caput.

Neither, however, has publicly commented on the situation ... though Larsa did write on a poll in her IG Story on Sunday evening, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?" She also shared a quote about choosing a partner "wisely."

Jordan, meanwhile, seemed to spend Super Bowl Sunday away from Larsa ... opting to watch the big game with his famous father instead.

Larsa and Marcus first ignited dating rumors way back in September 2022 ... when they were seen hobnobbin' around Miami. At the time, the two claimed to be just friends.

But, as the weeks went by, it became more and more clear they were more than that -- and by Valentine's Day 2023, they were swapping "I love you's."

In August, Marcus actually said the two were planning on getting married ... telling a pap after a night out with each other that a wedding date was "in the works."

