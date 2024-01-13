Marcus Jordan Approves Of Larsa Pippen's Controversial Thirst Trap Pic

Play video content TMZSports.com

Larsa Pippen's dad may not approve, but her man has no issue with the reality TV star's recent controversial Instagram post ... 'cause Marcus Jordan tells TMZ Sports he approves of all her sexy content!!

As we previously reported, the 49-year-old's latest social media post was met with backlash earlier this week ... with some followers calling out the risqué pose and accusing her of editing the pic.

The image had a short shelf life, as it was later deleted ... and sources told us at the time it was due to Pippen's pops stepping in and telling her to scrub it from her page.

Larsa confirmed the development while out in NYC with her boyfriend on Thursday ... saying, "I took it down because my dad didn't like the photo."

We also asked Michael Jordan's son what he thought of the shot ... and it's safe to say his lady's got his full support.

"I approve of everything Larsa does," Jordan said.

In fact, the couple just revealed they have sex 5 times a night on the recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" ... so it's obvious they're doing just fine in their relationship.