Larsa Pippen Deletes Thirst Trap Pic After Dad's Disapproval

Larsa Pippen wasted no time scrubbing her latest sexy snap from social media on Wednesday ... and we're told it's all due to her own pops getting involved.

The 49-year-old reality TV star had people talking after sharing a beach pic in a tiny, black bikini with her 5.4 million Instagram followers ... which featured a suggestive pose and the caption, "Sunshine on my mind."

The post was later removed from her profile ... leaving folks wondering if she had second thoughts about the risqué image.

Sources tell TMZ Sports Larsa's dad is the reason behind the move ... as he hit her up to express his disapproval of the shot.

Worth noting -- Larsa's dad has intervened with her sex appeal in the past ... as she explained back in 2022 he begged her to delete her OnlyFans account, even though she doesn't go nude on the subscription platform.

But, it's not just Larsa's pops who got upset over her latest IG post -- some folks flooded the comments with criticism ... even accusing her of touching up her body with Photoshop.

"Bro this soooooo edited it’s sad," one user said ... with another pointing out Larsa's kids probably weren't too thrilled with their mom putting so much on display.

"Don’t need to see all that!" another said. "Don't you have teenagers?? Be a role model, Mom!"

There were also some supportive replies ... with people praising Pippen for doing her thing and feeling comfortable in her own skin.