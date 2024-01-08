Larsa Pippen Selling Miami Penthouse For $4 Mil, Seeking New Pad with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen's putting her swanky Miami pad on the market, while also looking for a new place to nest with boyfriend Marcus Jordan ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the 'Real Housewives' star listed the 3,312 square foot penthouse Saturday for a cool $4.199 million, and the new owners can buy it fully furnished.

You'll recall, she bought the spot in 2022 for $3.375M, so she's hoping to make a sweet profit.

We're told the downtown Miami building, which was heavily featured on "The Real Housewives of Miami," comes with 5 freaking pools, a game room, boxing studio, fitness center, and even a recording studio -- so it's well-equipped for a wide variety of hobbies.

Our sources say Larsa updated and upgraded the penthouse with bougie things like intricate wallpaper and top-of-the-line window blackouts.

As for why she's moving, sources close to Larsa tell us she's in the market for a new Miami spot with more room for her and Marcus to live in -- although, we're told they haven't found anything they both love, yet.

Marcus and Larsa have been spending time together in L.A. recently, but it doesn't sound like they're getting too comfortable on the West Coast ... 'cause Florida is still in their sights.