Larsa Pippen Buys Miami Penthouse

Larsa Pippen has her new home base in Miami ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's scored a brand new penthouse.

We're told the "Real Housewives of Miami" star scooped up the condo earlier this year for $3.375 million, and it's a steal at that price ... seeing as how it was on the market for $3.9 million.

The 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom pad is full of luxury -- the building comes with 5 pools (1 pool is so passe), a game room, boxing studio, fitness center and even a recording studio!!!

Literally something for everyone.

If that isn't enough ... the penthouse is located just minutes from Miami Beach and South Beach.

As you can see, there's a ton of space -- 3,312 sq. feet to be exact -- for entertaining good "friends" like Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.

It also has floor-to-ceiling windows ... great lighting for all those IG selfies Larsa might will definitely take.

Larsa had been, until recently, renting in Cali after selling her Fort Lauderdale mansion last September for $10.5 million.

Now, she's back in South Florida, with a brand new place to call home.